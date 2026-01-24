Dull and wet weekend forecast, with rain warning for Co Wicklow

It is forecast to be generally dull, wet and breezy over the weekend, Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

It will be generally dull, wet and breezy on Saturday, with Co Wicklow and Northern Ireland due to come under rain warnings.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rain warning for Wicklow that is set to take effect from 11am and last until 3am on Sunday. Localised flooding and difficult travel conditions are predicted during this period.

For Northern Ireland, the United Kingdom’s Met Office predicts heavy rain overnight on Saturday that could lead to flooding. A status yellow rain warning will be in force from 6pm and is set to expire by 9am on Sunday.

Elsewhere, there is expected to be heavy rain at times, particularly in the morning and evening, with some flooding possible across eastern counties. The north of the country is likely to get the best of any drier weather, while the southwest could get mist and fog later on, Met Éireann predicts.

The forecaster says Dublin will get outbreaks of rain on and off throughout the day.

It is expected to feel cool, with moderate winds and highest temperatures of between five and nine degrees.

It could be a dull and misty Sunday morning, with scattered showers mainly across Ulster and Leinster. The forecaster says it will become drier in the afternoon but remain fairly cloudy. Highest temperatures will be similar to Saturday, with moderate winds due.

The unsettled pattern is set to continue into Monday, which Met Éireann expects to be dull, wet and breezy. Rain from the west and southwest will quickly extend nationwide, it says. Temperatures will echo those on the weekend, but winds are predicted to be a little stronger, fresher and occasionally gusty.

Tuesday morning could see frost and ice, with the west getting a little sunshine. Met Éireann says the rain will likely turn heavy and possibly wintry as the day develops, with the potential for snow on higher ground. Highest temperatures are expected to be between three and seven degrees, but feeling colder due to “very brisk” winds.

The cold is predicted to continue into Wednesday, and, looking further ahead, Met Éireann says a “mobile Atlantic flow will bring little let-up to the unsettled weather”.