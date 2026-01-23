Global trade developments to shape Government’s St Patrick’s Day schedule

A Government Trade Forum meeting on Friday is to consider recent global developments and an update on Ireland’s action plan on market diversification. File photograph

The Government’s forthcoming St Patrick’s Day programme will have a “heavy emphasis” on economic and trade promotion in the wake of global developments, Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee has said.

“As recent days have demonstrated, uncertainty remains the prevailing character of the global trading environment,” she said.

The Minister is to convene a meeting of the Government Trade Forum on Friday, a stakeholder group comprising Ministers, State agencies, business organisations and trade unions that has met nine times since its establishment in 2025.

On Friday, it will consider recent global trade developments and an update on Ireland’s action plan on market diversification.

“We must continue to focus on what is within our control,” Ms McEntee said, citing a “rapidly changing landscape”.

“This includes our State engagements across the globe during the St Patrick’s Day celebrations, on which I will shortly bring a memo to the Cabinet for approval,” she said.

“Recent events have shown the need for us to double down on our efforts and our St Patrick’s Day programme will reflect that with a heavy emphasis on economic and trade promotion.”