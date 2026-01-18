Ireland

Man charged with murder of Wayne Reid in Co Derry

The 33-year-old is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Monday

Wayne Reid was found dead at an address in the Society Court area of Coleraine last week. Photograph: PSNI/PA Wire
Sun Jan 18 2026 - 21:191 MIN READ

A man has been charged with the murder of Wayne Reid in Co Derry.

The 43-year-old was found dead at an address in the Society Court area of Coleraine last week.

A 33-year-old man is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with his murder.

A police spokesperson said as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the North’s Public Prosecution Service.

They added that six other people – a man aged 41 and five women aged 19, 33, 38, 39 and 45 – remained in custody on Sunday evening as inquiries continue.

Another man, aged 30, was arrested on Sunday evening, also on suspicion of murder.

A 28-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of murder, was released on bail pending further police inquiries. – PA

