Would you like to join a panel to discuss living in Ireland as an 18 to 34-year-old?

Would you like to join a panel of readers aged 34 and under to share your views on a range of topics? Illustration: Paul Scott

Are you aged 18-34 and living in Ireland? We would love you to join our panel to talk about what life is really like for people your age.

We are creating a panel of 18-34-year-olds to share their views on the issues that concern them, from society to politics to relationships. This will help inform our reporting for this group.

Participation will involve a small number of panel discussions as well as ongoing discussions on a secure online forum.

The discussions will happen during February and March. If you would like to take part, please use this link to complete a short questionnaire.

The panel will be selected from these respondents.

Any personal data collected will be used solely for the work of this reader panel and not for any other purpose.

All data collected as part of this reader panel will be deleted once the work of the panel is complete. We will contact you by email and you may also be invited to take part via phone or an online meeting. We use open-source software to power our discussion forums.

We have taken steps to ensure that the data entered into our forums is not publicly available. We have also implemented security measures to protect your privacy.

Please find a link to The Irish Times privacy policy. We will be in touch if you are selected. We look forward to hearing from you.