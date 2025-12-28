Two men (80s) die in Co Sligo house fire

Two men in their 80s have died in a house fire at a property near Easkey village in Co Sligo.

The Garda Press Office has confirmed that the fire broke out at a farm house in Easkey overnight.

Gardaí and the emergency services were alerted to the fire at 11am on Sunday and attended at the scene. The two pensioners were pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Postmortem examinations will take place in due course, the outcomes of which will determine the course of the investigation.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination. Investigations are ongoing.