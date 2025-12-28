Ireland

Two men (80s) die in Co Sligo house fire

Gardaí and emergency services responded to scene at residence near Easkey

Investigations into the incident are ongoing. Photograph: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Investigations into the incident are ongoing. Photograph: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Olivia Kelleher
Sun Dec 28 2025 - 17:261 MIN READ

Two men in their 80s have died in a house fire at a property near Easkey village in Co Sligo.

The Garda Press Office has confirmed that the fire broke out at a farm house in Easkey overnight.

Gardaí and the emergency services were alerted to the fire at 11am on Sunday and attended at the scene. The two pensioners were pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Postmortem examinations will take place in due course, the outcomes of which will determine the course of the investigation.

READ MORE

Brigitte Bardot: The reluctant cinema icon who embodied France’s sexual revolution

What’s the best meal Keith Duggan can get for €120 in Washington?

Scrabble is not just about being the best speller or knowing long words

Twenty years ago, The Irish Times tried to predict 2025. It got quite a few things right

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination. Investigations are ongoing.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter