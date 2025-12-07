Ireland

Woman and young boy killed in Co Offaly house fire

Blaze at Edenderry home extinguished by local fire service

Garda headquarters said no further information is available. Photograph: Alan Betson
Conor Lally
Sun Dec 07 2025 - 07:151 MIN READ

A young boy and a woman in her 60s have died in a house fire in Co Offaly, gardaí have confirmed.

Another woman, (50s) is receiving hospital treatment for serious injuries following the fire.

Gardaí are leading the investigation, and The Irish Times understands arson has not been ruled out. However, Garda sources stressed the inquiry is at an early stage and the cause of the blaze has yet to be determined.

The fire broke out at about 7.45pm at the residence in Castleview Park, Edenderry. Though the emergency services brought the fire under control, they could not save the two victims.

Garda headquarters confirmed the two fatalities in a statement on Sunday morning. It said gardaí in Tullamore are investigating the cause of the fire and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

More to come...

Conor Lally is Security and Crime Editor of The Irish Times