Car hits pedestrians in Foxrock after mounting footpath

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a car mounted a footpath in Foxrock, south Dublin and struck two teenage pedestrians

The two injured pedestrians, who were boys in their mid-teens, were taken to hospital. One remains in CHI Crumlin with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The car mounted the footpath on the N11 at Foxrock at around 7.30pm on Friday evening and collided with a lamp-post and bin, according to reports to gardaí.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was also taken to hospital to be medically assessed.

The scene was examined and the road has since been reopened.

Gardaí in Dún Laoghaire are appealing for witnesses to the incident, including drivers who may be able to supply dashcam footage.

Investigations continue.