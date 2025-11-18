Judge orders Enoch Burke to be jailed again for contempt of court

A judge has ordered that teacher Enoch Burke be sent back to prison for contempt of court. Photograph: Collins Courts/ CC

A judge has ordered Enoch Burke to be jailed again for contempt of court.

Delivering his judgment at the Four Courts in Dublin on Tuesday, Mr Justice Brian Cregan said fines and security measures have not deterred Mr Burke from trespassing at Wilson’s Hospital School in Co Westmeath.

Mr Burke has previously been sent to prison for contempt of court over the legal dispute with the board of management of the school, where he taught, stemming from incidents over a request in 2022 from the school’s then-principal to address a student by a new name and pronoun. - PA

