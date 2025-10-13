Nobel Prize for economics winner to publish book with UCD professors

From left: Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion and Peter Howitt, who were announced as the winners of the 2025 Nobel Prize in economics. Photograph: Getty

Nobel Prize in economics recipient Joel Mokyr is working on a book with two Irish economists, including Morgan Kelly, the University College Dublin (UCD) professor who raised the alarm in 2006 about the Irish property bubble.

“[We] are working on a book together about the industrial revolution in Britain,” said Cormac Ó Gráda, emeritus professor of economics at UCD, referring to Prof Mokyr.

“It doesn’t have a title yet. Morgan and I were working separately on it and Joel was interested and I roped him in,” he said.

Prof Mokyr, from Northwestern University in the US, published a book about the Irish famine in 1983 – Why Ireland Starved; A Quantitative and Analytical History of the Irish Economy, 1800-1850, that had a big impact on Irish scholarship, Prof Ó Gráda said.

It was while he was working on that book that Prof Mokyr, a Dutch-born US-Israeli economic historian, first met Prof Ó Gráda.

“We’ve been friends since that time,” he said after Prof Mokyr had been announced as a Nobel prize winner, along with two other economists.

“I’m still buzzing. I’ve been talking to him a few times already today. We are close friends.”

Prof Ó Gráda said that before the announcement he had joked to his friend that he would win a Nobel Prize.

“He said he’s more likely to become a pope. He’s Jewish.”

Prof Ó Gráda, who has co-authored papers with Prof Mokyr, said the book on the British industrial revolution was “half done and I suppose this Nobel Prize thing will delay it a bit. So Morgan and I will have to step up”.

Prof Mokyr’s book on the Irish famine came about when, in the late 1970s, he had finished a book about the Belgian and Dutch economies in the nineteenth century and was looking around for a “loser economy” to study. “Someone suggested Ireland.”