Man (60s) dies after single vehicle crash in Co Cork

Gardaí are seeking witnesses to the fatal crash in Co Cork on Monday morning

A man in his 60s has died after a crash in Co Cork.

The single vehicle incident took place on Monday morning in Corran Middle, on the road between Leap and Drinagh.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, and no other injuries were reported.

The road remains closed for a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the fatal incident, including those who may have camera or dash cam footage, to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonakilty Garda station on 023 882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

The latest fatality comes after three people died in separate incidents last weekend.

A motorcyclist in his 40s died during a motocross event in Cork on Sunday.

Another motorcyclist, in his 70s, was fatally injured in a collision with a van on the N24 at Cahir in Co Tipperary on Sunday morning.

Separately, a 40-year-old pedestrian died after being hit by a car on the M8 motorway near Mitchelstown, Co Cork on Saturday night.