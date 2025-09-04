American tourist in serious condition after falling from cliff in Howth

The Coast Guard station at Howth responded to the incident. Photograph: Coast Guard

An American tourist who fell approximately 15 metres from a cliff path at Howth is in a serious condition in hospital.

The man, who is in his 20s, was climbing up a cliff from Whitewater beach when he slipped and fell.

The Howth Coast Guard team, alongside Howth RNLI, Dublin Fire Brigade, and their paramedics, responded to the individual who was able to raise the alarm despite his fall.

The casualty was winched aboard Rescue 116 and transferred to a landing zone for hospital transport.

He was taken to the Mater Hospital where he is in a serious but stable condition.