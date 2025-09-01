Ireland

‘Tremendous family man’ taken in ‘split second’ in collision involving crane, funeral hears

Stephen Mooney was ‘hardworking, a gentleman and great friend’

Stephen Mooney was described as a 'tremendous family man'. Photograph: Rip.ie
Sarah Burns
Mon Sept 01 2025 - 14:48

The funeral of a man who died in a crash in Co Offaly last week has heard how he was “plucked” from his family in “one split second”.

Stephen Mooney (43) died when a crane being carried by a truck came loose and struck his van on the Clonbullogue to Edenderry road near Drumcooly on Wednesday morning.

Mr Mooney, from Edenderry, Co Offaly, is survived by parents Annie and William, partner Theresa and brothers John, Jason, William jnr, Martin and Dominic.

At his funeral Mass on Monday, Mr Mooney’s uncle, Thomas Mooney, described the “shock, disbelief and denial” when his family and friends learned of the death.

“It didn’t feel real, but unfortunately it was,” he told mourners at St Mary’s Church in Edenderry.

“Stephen got up as normal on Wednesday morning, like any other day, ready for work. He said goodbye to Theresa, told her he loved her and he would see her later. Not long after that, he was literally plucked from us. All in one split second.

“The grief we all felt, having been shared by so many, is evident by the amount of people who turned up at the house over the last few days and turned up here today and the condolences on RIP.ie.”

He said there was a common thread among the condolences left for his nephew: that he was “hardworking, a true gentleman and, most of all, a great friend”.

He described him as a “tremendous family man” who loved his family to the “ends of the earth”.

“He was most happy when he was with Theresa and, of course, his bikes,” he said.

Mr Mooney was a member of numerous bike clubs, which was “another family he cared very deeply about”, the Mass heard. He also bought a camper van so he and partner Theresa could get away at weekends.

Thomas Mooney said his nephew had left “an incredible legacy” behind him.

“That legacy is the memory you all have of him. He touched so many people’s hearts and those memories will live on forever with you,” he said.

Offertory symbols included a family photograph, a helmet, a cap from an AC/DC concert and a motorbike figurine.

