Man dies in Co Offaly collision involving crane

Another driver has been hospitalised with injuries not thought to be life-threatening

A man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision near Edenderry. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Wed Aug 27 2025 - 11:05

A man has died following a collision involving a crane and two vans near Edenderry, Co Offaly, this morning.

It is understood the crane was being transported from one site to another at the time of the incident on the R401 in Drumcooly at about 6.15am.

The driver of one of the vans, a male in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene, gardaí said.

The driver of the other van, who is in his 30s, was brought to Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore for treatment of injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

A Garda spokesman said the road is closed while forensic collision investigators conduct their work.

The Health and Safety Authority has been notified and will conduct a separate investigation, he said.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them. Anyone with camera footage travelling in the area between 6am and 6.30am is asked to share this with officers.

