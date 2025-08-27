Man (70s) dies in Co Clare house fire

A man in his 70s has died in a house fire in north Clare overnight.

Emergency services were alerted at about 3.30am and attended a house in Moymore, about 5km from Lahinch.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennistymon station, ambulance paramedics and gardaí attended the incident, and the fire was brought under control.

However, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. and his body remains there.

The county coroner has been notified, and the body is expected to be removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick later.

An examination of the property will be carried out this morning. Gardaí and fire service personnel remain at the scene.