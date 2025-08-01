State to use EU defence regulation to jointly purchase body armour

Ireland is set to link with other EU countries to buy body armour under the Security Action for Europe initiative. Photograph: Alan Betson

Ireland seeking to link with other EU countries to purchase advanced body armour for its soldiers in order to reduce the price and speed up procurement.

The move is the State’s first use of a major new EU defence initiative that allows member states to jointly procure military equipment as the bloc seeks to rapidly rearm in the face of Russian aggression.

The EU regulation, known as Security Action for Europe (Safe), relaxes procurement rules for defence purchases and allows countries to work together to develop and acquire military capacities.

Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Simon Harris has sought Irish participation in Safe to help him meet the Government’s goal to rapidly expand the size and capabilities of the Defence Forces by 2030.

Participation in Safe will allow Ireland to buy military equipment in co-operation with other EU countries. Since announcing Irish participation a month ago, the Government has faced accusations that it is part of a concerted attempt to undermine Irish military neutrality and shore up the European arms industry.

The first Irish use of Safe will be relatively modest; partners will be sought to join an Irish procurement process for “integrated modular body-armour systems’ (Imbas) for all Irish troops.

However, it is expected the instrument will also be used for the acquisition of much larger purchases, including sonar equipment, artillery and armoured personnel carriers.

Other projects include the purchase of ammunition and drones.

The Irish part of the body armour contract will be worth about €16.5 million.

An EU-based company is being sought to manufacture 6,000 units.

The Defence Forces hope to start taking delivery of the new armour by the end of the year.

“This step is a demonstration of Ireland’s commitment to the aims and objectives of the Safe regulation,” Mr Harris said.

“It illustrates, in a very practical way, how this instrument can be used to the mutual benefit of those member states who choose to use it.”

The Safe initiative is a core pillar of the European Commission’s ReArm Europe Plan, which aims to inject €800 billion into the EU’s defence industry over the coming years.

As well as speeding up procurement, it makes €150 billion available to member states, in the form of low-interest, long-term loans, to rapidly increase defence spending.

The Government has not decided if it will apply for these loans. A decision is expected shortly.

Mr Harris said he looks forward “to exploring opportunities afforded by the regulation to enhance the capabilities of our Defence Forces”.

The new body-armour system was designed in house by the Defence Forces Ordnance Corps, to replace the ageing ceramic armour currently used by troops.

“It will provide enhanced levels of ballistic and fragmentation protection for Defence Forces personnel, reflecting current proven developments in standards, materials and end user ergonomics,” the Department of Defence said.

“Our troops face dangerous situations both at home and overseas as they train and operate to defend our State and contribute to global peace keeping operations,” said the new Defence Forces chief of staff Lieut Gen Rossa Mulcahy.

“It is vital that they are equipped with a body-armour system that protects them and enables them to operate in a dynamic and challenging environment for prolonged periods of time.”