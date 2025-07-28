Master brewer who died in Cork house fire remembered as ‘gentle giant with big heart’

Peter Lyall died when a fire broke out at his home in Ardcullen estate in Hollyhill, Cork on Monday

A master brewer who died in a house fire in Cork city last week knew the importance of time and “put more into the life of others than he took out,” his requiem Mass has heard.

Peter Lyall, who was remembered as a “gentle giant with a big heart,” died when a fire broke out at his home in Hollyhill in the early hours of July 21st.

The 57-year-old, who worked at the Franciscan Well brewery in Cork for over two decades, was pronounced dead at the scene. His beloved dog Charlie also died. His partner Anna Neville managed to get out of the property and was transferred to hospital.

Fr Sean O’Sullivan told mourners at St Mary’s on the Hill Church, in Knocknaheeny on Monday that Mr Lyall learned a lot about life from the brewing process which he said involves “choosing the finest ingredients”, blending them in the right proportions and then giving them the time to ferment.

“Family, friendship, his passion for work, his love of basketball and coaching, his love of fun and a bit of craic – they were the ingredients of his life he blended them into something that, like his beer, will last long beyond them.”

Mr Lyall had also been a coach at Fr Mathew’s Basketball club in the city.

Shane Long, founder of The Franciscan Well bar and brewery, said Mr Lyall was a modest man.

He said Mr Lyall was “instrumental in producing a beer called Sunbeam” and that he never took any credit for it.

“And when everybody else is gone from here, his beer will still be there, a lasting memory for the amazing man he was.”

He also said Mr Lyall met Ms Neville, “the love of his life”, over three decades ago and adored her, their children and grandchildren.

Mr Lyall’s grandson Paul said he had an infectious laugh which could be “heard across a room and maybe even through the walls”.

Chanice and Kia said he was a “magical” grandfather who made them feel safe and loved and always told them how proud he was of them.

Mr Lyall is survived by his partner Ms Neville, his daughters Sarah and Johann, his five siblings, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.