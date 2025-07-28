Cyclist seriously injured following collision with car in west Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident in Clondalkin to come forward. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Gardaí are investigating an incident in which a cyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Clondalkin, west Dublin on Sunday night.

The cyclist, who is in his late teens, was struck by the car on Fonthill Road South at about 11.40pm.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he is said to be in a critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The road was closed for forensic examination, and local traffic diversions were put in place on Fonthill Road South, between the junctions with Cherrywood Avenue and St John’s Road.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Road users who may have relevant camera footage, including dashcam footage, are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda station at 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.