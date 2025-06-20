Weekend temperatures to reach 29 degrees, but rain to return next week

Friday is set to be another day of glorious sunshine across Ireland with temperatures expected to hit 29 degrees.

Met Éireann said after possible early-morning thunderstorms in the West, the island will bask in pleasant conditions, the coolest of which will be 20 to 23 degrees in Munster and south Leinster.

Night-time temperatures are not expected to fall below 12 degrees on Friday, although isolated showers are possible in parts of Ulster and Leinster. It will be mild, with temperatures not falling below 12 to 17 degrees.

Met Éireann metrologist Holly O’Neill said: “it is set to be a very warm and hot day today with long spells of sunshine across the country.”

She said the authority’s ultra violet index (UV), which predicts danger of damage to skin from sunburn, is high and warned of the need for people to protect themselves by being “sun smart”.

Conditions are set to get so hot, they have prompted the Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) to urge dog owners to be vigilant on potential heatstroke, a life-threatening condition that can cause seizures, organ damage, internal bleeding, coma and even death.

Dogs are particularly at risk when exercising and playing in hot weather, and even just being in a warm space without sufficient ventilation, including cars.

“With hot temperatures forecast for the rest of the week, we must be mindful of how important it is to keep our pets comfortable,” said Suzanne McGovern, DSPCA’s head of operations. “The warm and dry temperatures can be dangerous for our pets.”

Scattered showers are expected on Saturday, with some heavy and possibly thundery at times, but highest temperatures are expected to be up to 25 degrees. It is forecast to be warmest across the eastern half of the island, all in a light to moderate southwest wind.

The hot spell may break in some areas on Saturday night as unsettled weather moves in from the Atlantic but many places will still enjoy long spells of sunshine.

A heavier and more persistent band of rain will move in from the West later on Saturday night but temperatures should not fall below 12 to 15 degrees, in a mainly light to moderate southwest breeze.

A bright start is expected to Sunday morning but outbreaks of showery rain will move in from the West with sunny spells and scattered showers to follow. It is expected to be fresher and breezier with highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees, warmest in the east, all with rather brisk westerly winds.

The outlook for Monday, however, is for further change. There will be a bright start to the day with isolated showers, followed by outbreaks of rain later on. Highest temperatures are expected to be in the 13 to 18 range, feeling cooler in the north.

By Tuesday the sunny conditions will be over, with cloudy conditions, rain and drizzle almost everywhere. A few brighter spells may break through in the north and West at times. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees, in mainly moderate to fresh West to southwest winds, are expected.