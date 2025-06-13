Rory Gallagher to be honoured with naming ceremony at Cork Airport

Rory Gallagher on stage at the Pop Gala in De Vliegermolen, the Netherlands, March 10th, 1973. Photograph: David Warner Ellis/Redferns

Liverpool has John Lennon Airport, Belfast has George Best Airport and now Cork is about to honour one its most famous sons, rock and blues legend Rory Gallagher by naming the main entrance route to Cork Airport in his honour.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will officially name Rory Gallagher Avenue at a ceremony at Cork Airport on Saturday. In attendance will be Rory’s brother Donal and other family members as well as lord mayor of Cork Dan Boyle, a musician and fan of the late virtuoso guitarist.

Gallagher was born in Ballyshannon, Co Donegal, and grew up in Cork. It was while on Leeside that he began his music career, playing first with showbands such as The Fontana and The Impact before forming Taste with fellow Cork musicians Eric Kitteringham and Norman Damery.

But it was with the second incarnation of Taste, with Richard McCracken on bass and John Wilson on drums, that Gallagher toured the United States with Eric Clapton and Blind Faith before putting in a storming performance at the Isle of Wight Festival in front of an estimated 600,000-plus fans in 1970.

READ MORE

Dissolving the blues-rock trio in late 1970, Gallagher went on to have a highly successful solo career, selling millions of albums, being voted guitarist of the year by Melody Maker readers in 1972 and earning the respect of such legends as Muddy Waters and Clapton.

[ Statue of Rory Gallagher unveiled in Belfast to honour musician’s connection to the cityOpens in new window ]

Gallagher died on June 14th, 1995, aged 47, from complications following a liver transplant. To mark the 30th anniversary of his death, Cork City Council, Cork City Libraries and Gallagher’s estate are holding a series of commemorative events this weekend, Cork Rocks for Rory.

Cllr Dan Boyle said the commemorative events would include photographic and original memorabilia exhibitions at Cork City Hall, Central Library and Public Museum and a citywide walking trail commemorating the life and legacy of the musician.

“Rory Gallagher has been Cork’s finest cultural export across the world. As we mark the 30th anniversary of his passing, we must celebrate his genius.”

Gallagher’s nephew Eoin Gallagher said: “The Gallagher family are honoured and proud to endorse this initiative led by the lord mayor of Cork, Dan Boyle, and Cork City Council.

“The interest in Rory’s music and life has only continued to grow and grow, here in Ireland and throughout the world. We are delighted to support these simultaneous exhibitions and the establishment of the permanent ‘Rory Gallagher’s Stompin’ Ground’ Cork City Walking Trail.”