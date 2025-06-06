Young man in late teens dies in Co Kildare road crash

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the single vehicle road crash in Newbridge, Co Kildare, on Thursday. File photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A young man in his late teens died after a single vehicle crash involving a pickup truck in which he was a passenger.

The incident took place on Barrettstown Road, Newbridge, shortly after 8pm on Thursday evening.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the teenager was taken to Naas General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The coroner has been informed and a postmortem is due to take place.

The driver of the pickup truck, also a male in his late teens, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Tallaght Hospital.

The road is closed for an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators, and local diversions are in place.

Witnesses to the fatal incident, including those with dash cam footage travelling in the area between 7.45pm and 8.15pm, should contact investigating gardaí at Newbridge Garda station on 045 440180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Separately, two motorcyclists were injured after colliding with a car on the R415 at Boley Little, Athy, Co Kildare shortly after 7.30pm on Thursday evening.

The injured men are both in their 20s.

One was brought to Tallaght University Hospital with serious injuries, and the other was treated at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

The road is closed pending a forensic investigation, and gardaí in Athy are appealing for witnesses.