Ireland weather: Sunshine and scattered showers forecast for this weekend

A mix of sunshine and showers is expected this weekend. Photograph: Tom Honan

This weekend’s weather is due to be unsettled with a “mix of sunshine and showers” and temperatures reaching 17 degrees, according to Met Éireann.

After a cloudy Friday night, with outbreaks of rain spreading from the southwest and possible heavy bursts in Munster and south Leinster, Saturday will begin damp and wet.

Cloud and rain will gradually clear eastward, replaced by a mix of “bright or sunny spells and showers” spreading from the west in the afternoon, the forecaster said. By Saturday evening, these showers will become largely confined to the east.

Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees are expected, with moderate northwesterly winds developing.

It will become mainly dry and clear for a time on Saturday night. Some showers will later move in from the Atlantic, a change that will mainly affect western and northwestern counties.

Temperatures will be lowest in the east, Met Éireann says, at between 4 and 9 degrees, where largely clear skies will prevail. There will be light to moderate west and southwest breezes throughout the night.

Sunday will also bring a mix of sunshine and showers, although it will be generally cloudier in the west and southwest. There will be variable cloud and clear breaks on Sunday night along with well scattered showers, concentrated in the west and north of the country.

Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees with moderate westerly winds are expected.

Looking ahead to next week, the weather is expected to be generally mild and humid but will remain “mixed and changeable”, according to the forecaster.

Spring of 2025 was Ireland’s warmest since records began 126 years ago, Met Éireann data has revealed.

The meteorological spring months of March, April and May were marked by long periods of a blocking high-pressure zone which also brought a lot of sunshine.

An average temperature of 10.62 degrees was recorded across the State, 1.5 degrees above the long-term average for the years between 1991 and 2020.

The previous warmest spring was recorded in 1945.