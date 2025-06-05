Nine e-scooters seized as gardaí use new safety technology in Dublin

Any e-scooters that do not comply with laws introduced last year can be seized by gardaí and a fixed charge notice can be issued to the user. Photograph: iStock

Gardaí have begun trialling new safety devices that can measure the speed of e-scooters and e-bikes.

The portable devices, called mobile dynamometers, can determine the maximum speed that the vehicles are capable of.

New laws governing the use of e-scooters were introduced in May 2024 and include limiting their maximum speed to 20km/h. They must also meet lighting and braking standards.

The use of such vehicles by those under the age of 16 was also banned.

Any e-scooters that do not comply with these requirements can be seized by gardaí and a fixed charge notice can be issued to the user.

In a post on X, the Garda said checks were carried out using the new dynamometer technology in Dublin on Thursday.

Nine e-scooters were seized for a range of offences, including speeding and exceeding the maximum rated power output.

Fine Gael councillor for Dublin’s north inner city Ray McAdam welcomed the new technology.

“We see e-scooters and similar machines travelling at speeds much greater than 20km/h across our city streets”.

“Those that ride those machines, I believe, are at risk because of the speeds they travel at, but they’re also a huge risk to other road users and other pedestrians in the city centre”.

Janet Horner, a Green Party councillor in the same district, said that while the speed enforcement is generally positive, “it will also exasperate some road safety campaigners who have been calling for more enforcement on cars and other vehicles in the city.

“There is widespread and blatant flouting of the current speed limits around the city by all vehicles and we urgently need more enforcement mechanisms, including speed cameras, red light cameras and more visible traffic policing.”