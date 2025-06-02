Woman (24) who died after Cork City Marathon event named

Tributes have been paid to Ellen Cassidy (24) who died after becoming unwell after completing a half marathon

Tributes have been paid to Ellen Cassidy (24), who died in hospital yesterday after becoming unwell at the finish line of the Cork City Marathon.

Ms Cassidy, of Old Mallow Road in Cork City, became ill at about 1pm yesterday after she had finished the half marathon in Cork City centre.

She was tended to at the scene by medics before being transferred to Cork University Hospital by ambulance. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

Ms Cassidy was a graduate of University College Cork and a former student of St Angela’s College on Patrick’s Hill in the city.

She was a champion swimmer who participated in competitions over the years in Ireland and overseas.

She joined Dolphin Swimming Club on the northside of Cork City at the age of nine and competed with distinction for her club, Munster and Ireland.

She also broke a large number of club records for Dolphin where she was a former “Swimmer of the Year” and team captain.

In a post on Facebook, the club said Ms Cassidy made a tremendous impression on everyone she met.

“Ellen swam through life with grace, strength and passion ... Your smile and your drive will never be forgotten,” the club said.

Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork and Green Party councillor Honore Kamegni posted on X that he learned with “deep sadness” of the passing of the runner.

“She became unwell at the finish line on Patrick Street. Immediate medical attention was provided to her. My heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones,” he said.

Cork County Council said on Sunday it was “deeply saddened” to confirm a participant in the Cork City Marathon died.

“The person was attended to immediately by the emergency services on the scene. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased.”