Ireland weather: Yellow rain warning issued for three counties

Wet weather on the streets of Dublin City Centre as umbrellas are drawn to provide cover from the rain. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

A yellow rain warning has been issued for counties Galway, Mayo and Kerry from Monday afternoon.

The weather warning is in place from 2pm until 10pm, with Met Éireann warning of localised flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.

There will be “heavy rain with very strong, gusty southerly winds near the coast” throughout the afternoon and evening in the affected counties, the forecaster said.

After a predominantly dry Monday morning with plenty of sunshine, rain will develop in the west this afternoon, according to Met Éireann. This is due to spread eastwards through the evening, turning heavy with spot flooding possible. Highest temperatures will be between 13 to 18 degrees.

Widespread rain will gradually clear into the Irish Sea on Monday night, with scattered showers developing later on.

Tuesday will be breezy with a mix of sunshine and showers. Highest temperatures will be between 12 and 16 degrees, coolest in the west and northwest in moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds.

The forecaster said it will continue to be “unsettled with rain or showers” for the rest of the week with blustery conditions at times.

Wednesday is due to be “another day of sunny spells and scattered showers”. It will become cloudier for a time in the west and southwest, with highest temperatures of 11 to 16 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Thursday will see outbreaks of rain clear the southeast coast through the afternoon, with showers and sunny spells elsewhere. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees will arrive with moderate westerly winds.

It will be mostly cloudy on Friday with showers merging to longer spells of rain at times. Highest temperatures will be between 12 and 16 degrees.