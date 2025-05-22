Ireland weather: Colder conditions and rain on way for weekend

The recent run of sunny days and high temperatures is set to end, with Met Éireann forecasting widespread rain over the weekend and an “unsettled” outlook for the coming week.

Temperatures of 19 degrees are forecast for Friday, but patchy light rain and drizzle are expected later in the day.

Conditions are expected to gradually become colder over the weekend, with Saturday forecast to be a wet and breezy day with outbreaks of rain spreading from the west. These are to turn heavy later, though it will continue to be warm with highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees.

There will be sunny spells and scattered showers on Sunday, which are to become widespread through the morning and afternoon. Temperatures are set to fall with highs of 12 to 16 degrees forecast.

Monday is set to be another breezy and showery day, with fewer sunny spells and high temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees.

Met Éireann said it expected conditions to be “unsettled next week with further outbreaks of rain”.

A small-craft warning for winds reaching force six in coastal areas from Rossan Point to Bloody Foreland, Co Donegal, is in place for Friday evening. This is forecast to spread to all coastal areas until midnight on Sunday.

A ban on fires or barbecues remains in place in public areas, including national parks and nature reserves, coastal sand dunes, mountains and upland areas, forests, meadows and urban parks.

The National Parks & Wildlife Service (NPWS) has an increased number of ground crews on fire patrol and has ramped up aerial monitoring.

“A dedicated wildlife crime directorate has been established in NPWS and is successfully investigating and prosecuting many wildlife crimes,” it said.