Tributes paid to ‘beautiful child’ who drowned off Co Sligo beach

Alan Singh died after getting into difficulty in the sea at Lissadell in Co Sligo. Photograph: Rip.ie

Funeral details have been announced for the seven-year-old boy who drowned off the beach at Lissadell, Co Sligo, on Saturday.

Alan Singh was a second-class pupil at St John’s National School in Ballisodare, Co Sligo, and the son of IqbalJeet Singh and Andrea Dzurikova, of Main Street, Ballisodare.

A death notice on Rip.ie said Alan will be sadly missed by his parents, sister Aisha, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends and classmates at St John’s school.

His funeral Mass will take place at the Church of the Assumption, Collooney, at 11am on Thursday.

READ MORE

Tributes have been paid by Alan’s family, friends, school, neighbours and others who were at the beach on Saturday afternoon.

In a statement, St John’s National School principal Mary Curley said: “Alan was a much-loved pupil – always smiling, warm, and full of kindness. He was friendly, hardworking, and a talented young artist who brought joy and creativity to our classrooms. His gentle nature and positive spirit left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him.”

Staff from the National Educational Psychological Service were attending the school on Monday, with resources available for parents “to help support their children through this time of grief”.

Ms Curley also asked for privacy for Alan’s family and the school community “as we all come to terms with this tragic loss”.

“On behalf of everyone at St John’s, we extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences.”

Writing on the rip.ie the owners of Lissadell House, Constance Cassidy and Eddie Walsh, said: “Good night beautiful child. We are here in solidarity with your mother, father and your family.”

Many other tributes were simply signed off as being from “a dad” or “a mother”.

One signed by “a Cavan mother” stated: “Absolutely heartbreaking, may Alan rest in peace. Condolences to his parents and sister.”

A “Westmeath mum” wrote: “My deepest condolences on the heartbreaking loss of your beautiful boy Alan. May he rest in peace.”

Another stated: “There are no words. Our condolences to Alan’s family. Fly high beautiful little boy.”