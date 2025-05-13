Sunny weather here to stay for next week with temperatures hitting 25-degree high, but no talk of hosepipe bans

Charlie Dexter enjoying the good weather with a furry friend at the Forty Foot, Sandycove, Co Dublin. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Ireland is set to bask in almost uninterrupted sunshine from Wednesday – with blue skies continuing for about a week, according to weather forecasters.

All the relevant indications suggest that daytime temperatures could reach a 25-degree high, with only an occasional cloud or a slight easterly breeze to cool us down.

However, there will be showers in parts of Munster and south Connacht through Wednesday afternoon and evening, some of which will be heavy with a chance of thunderstorms. The wet weather will be shortlived, with any showers dying out early on Wednesday night, leaving clear skies nationwide.

Some mist and fog patches could appear along with a light easterly breeze, but temperatures will not dip below seven degrees.

Into Thursday, high pressure will bring warm, dry conditions and more sunshine. Highest temperatures will generally reach 18 to 22 degrees, but it will be slightly cooler near eastern coastal areas due to moderate northeast winds.

Night time will remain dry with clear skies. Temperatures will hover between seven and 11 degrees with a light easterly breeze felt in places.

Friday will be another dry and largely sunny day. Highest temperatures will reach 17 to 21 degrees. Once again, it will be marginally cooler in the east due to light-to-moderate winds.

The weekend will stay sunny and warm, with highest temperatures of 17 to 23 degrees. Coolest conditions will again be in eastern coastal counties, according to Met Éireann.

The national forecaster said that, according to current indications, it will “stay settled and warm for the early days of next week”, with temperatures in the high teens or low 20s.

Uisce Éireann has said it is too early to consider issuing a general hosepipe ban. The Irish Framers’ Association said a warm spell for about a week would be a good thing.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather noted that there was lightning in Limerick on Tuesday, but added that this had dissipated by late that evening.

Uisce Éireann spokesperson Colm Ward said hosepipe bans were issued in three places last week – Mullingar, Co Westmeath, Kells, Co Meath and Milford, Co Donegal. He added that these were necessary because it had been a comparatively dry winter and some areas were experiencing low water levels.

He said the situation in the Dublin region was different. The difficulty there did not relate to a supply of “raw water”, but limits to the capacity of the system to treat and purify water.

He said the Dublin region was capable of producing 630 million litres a day and demand was still behind that.