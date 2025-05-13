Sean Brown’s family hail ‘very promising meeting’ with Tanaiste

GAA president, Jarlath Burns, speaks in support of the family of Sean Brown following a meeting with Tánaiste Simon Harris at government buildings in Dublin. Photograph: Rebecca Black/ PA Wire

The family of murdered GAA official Sean Brown have hailed a “very promising” meeting with Tánaiste Simon Harris.

Mr Brown’s daughter, Siobhan, said they left Mr Harris with the message of “what us as a family have been going through”.

In a statement after the meeting, Mr Harris said the Brown family have waited far too long for an investigation into his murder.

Mr Harris said the failure to effectively investigate the murder is “simply unacceptable”. He pledged to “continue to use every channel available to me to pursue this matter”.

It comes after the UK government confirmed it will seek to appeal to the supreme court over a court ruling that ordered it to hold a public inquiry into Mr Brown’s killing.

Mr Brown (61), the chairman of Bellaghy Wolfe Tones GAA Club in Co Derry, was ambushed, kidnapped and murdered by loyalist paramilitaries as he locked the gates of the club in May 1997.

No one has ever been convicted of his killing.

Preliminary inquest proceedings last year heard that more than 25 people were linked by intelligence to the murder, including several state agents.

It was also alleged in court that surveillance of a suspect in the murder was temporarily stopped on the evening of the killing, only to resume again the following morning.

Appeal Court judges in Belfast affirmed an earlier High Court ruling compelling the UK government to hold a public inquiry. It said the failure to hold such an inquiry is unlawful.

However, the Northern Ireland Secretary says the case involves a key constitutional principle of who should order public inquiries, the Government or the judiciary.

GAA president Jarlath Burns was part of the delegation which met Mr Harris at Government Buildings in Dublin on the 28th anniversary of Mr Brown’s murder.

Ms Brown said after the meeting that they had provided Mr Harris with “clear documents as to what we’ve received throughout the course of inquiries and the failings by the British government in dealing with an article two compliant investigation into our father’s murder”.

“He (Mr Harris) was very empathetic to our cause today and listened closely to us, and we look forward to the Irish Government working alongside us in support of a public inquiry into our father’s murder,” she said.

Speaking alongside her sister, Clare, and their elderly mother Bridie, she said they made it clear that the “only mechanism to go forward is to have a public inquiry”.

“At this point we do (have confidence in the Irish Government), he has been provided with copies of all the documents that we have in our possession. He is fully aware of all the redacted material.

“He is fully aware of the issues that we have encountered in this inquiry.”

Mr Burns said he was there to represent the “support of all the GAA people”.

“We have made it very clear that we will be with this family throughout this process, and I want to thank the Tánaiste for the time that he took to meet the family, the sympathy that he showed and the support that the Irish Government has given this family right from the beginning of this tragedy, and we know that that will continue,” he said.

Mr Harris also paid tribute to the family after the meeting

“Bridie Brown and her family have shown enormous strength in pursuing this case and I will continue to use my influence and that of the Irish Government to bring about a resolution that is acceptable to the Brown family. They have waited too long,” he said. -PA