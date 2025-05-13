Monkstown cafe hit with temporary closure over ‘extensive’ rodent droppings

A delicatessen in Monkstown, south Co Dublin, was served with a temporary closure order last month after HSE officers found there was a “grave and immediate danger to food safety”.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) said the Greenville Deli at 45 Monkstown Avenue was closed after the HSE’s health inspector discovered widespread rodent droppings in cupboards, in a food storage room, behind the “kick boards” in the deli area and in a display cabinet used for storing disposable and ceramic containers for sauces and cutlery.

The closure order noted “inadequate cleaning and disinfectant evidenced by extensive mouse droppings” and said “rodent droppings are evident on the cleaning cloths in cupboards”.

The closure order was imposed on April 15th, but was lifted two days later on April 17th following a further inspection of the premises.

The HSE also imposed a closure order on Namaste Indian Cuisine, with an address at 88/89 King Street North, Smithfield, Dublin 7, and on the Rio Latte Bar, a restaurant/cafe, Unit 7, Park Shopping Centre, Prussia Street, Dublin 7.

At Namaste Cuisine the HSE found “evidence of serious inappropriate personal hygiene practices being carried out on the premises”. It gave the example of “faecal matter smeared on the wall of the staff sanitary facility, after staff had used it”, saying the wall was “stained from the faecal matter”.

The authority also said the chef and owner were not wearing clean protective clothing during food preparation and there was evidence of grime, grit and debris in all sinks, both in the upper kitchen and the lower food room. The closure order was imposed on Namaste Cuisine on April 25th.

The Rio Latte Bar was closed after a HSE inspector found a lack of documentation relating to the food safety and determined “the layout and design of the food preparation area did not permit adequate maintenance, cleaning and/or disinfection.” The closure order was imposed on April 15th, but was lifted on April 17th.

A closure order was imposed on Soul Bakery, Unit L5, in Ballymount Industrial Estate, Dublin 12, on April 8th. It was lifted on April 14th.

Outside Dublin, a closure order was imposed on the food storage and preparation area at The City Arms Gastro Bar Bistro at 50 High Street, Waterford. The closure order was imposed on April 30th, but lifted on May 2nd.

Bojon Spices at Summerhill Road, Dunboyne, Co Meath, received a closure order on April 25th. It was lifted on May 2nd.

Barne Lodge restaurant/cafe in Rathkeevan, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, was handed one on April 17th that was lifted two days later.

Greg Dempsey, chief executive of the Food Safety Authority of Ireland, said food businesses are legally required to ensure the food they serve customers is safe to eat.