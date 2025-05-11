Spanish student (20s) killed in single-vehicle crash in Waterford

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A Spanish student in his 20s has died and two people were seriously injured following a fatal road traffic incident which occurred on the edge of Waterford city.

The incident happened at about 2.20pm on Saturday on the L1020, Ballycoardra, Old Tramore Road. It is understood the car hit a tree.

One of the passengers, Spanish student aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. It is understood he was a back seat passenger in the car. His body was removed from the scene with a postmortem due to take place.

The driver of the vehicle and a second passenger, both men aged in their 20s, were brought to University Hospital Waterford for treatment of serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have carried out a technical examination of the scene and the road has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, including any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area between 2pm and 2.45pm are asked to make this footage available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Waterford Garda station on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

There have been 58 people killed on the Republic’s roads so far this year compared to 68 for the same period in 2024.