Garda killed while performing speed check in north Dublin

Photograph: Getty

A garda has been killed in a collision in north Dublin.

It is understood the garda was conducting a road traffic operation in the Lanestown area when the incident occurred.

The garda was carrying out speed checks by the side of the road when they were struck by a motorcycle.

The garda suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead a short time later. The motorcyclist also suffered serious injuries.

“Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the R132 at Lanestown, Co Dublin, today Sunday 11th May 2025,” Garda headquarters said in a statement.

“The road is closed and local diversions are in place.”