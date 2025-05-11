Garda killed while performing speed check in north Dublin

A garda has been killed in a collision in north Dublin.
It is understood the garda was conducting a road traffic operation in the Lanestown area when the incident occurred.
The garda was carrying out speed checks by the side of the road when they were struck by a motorcycle.
The garda suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead a short time later. The motorcyclist also suffered serious injuries.
“Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the R132 at Lanestown, Co Dublin, today Sunday 11th May 2025,” Garda headquarters said in a statement.
“The road is closed and local diversions are in place.”