Girl (13) killed driving car in hot rod rally is named locally

The 13-year-old who died at a motorsport event in west Cork has been named locally.

Lauren O’Brien, from Tarelton near Macroom, was competing in a hot rod rally at the Cork Autograss Racing Club track when the crash happened on Sunday around 3.30pm.

A postmortem examination and technical examination are now being carried out in an attempt to establish the cause of the crash.

It’s understood Ms O’Brien grew up in Castletownkenneigh and attended Coppeen National School before the family moved to Tarelton but she continued to go to primary school in Coppeen.

READ MORE

She attended St Mary’s Sisters of Mercy Secondary School in Macroom, where she was a popular first year student.

Ms O’Brien was one of four junior drivers competing in a heat at the event at Castletownkennigh near Enniskeane when her 1000cc engine hatchback car went out of control as she approached a bend and hit a steel barrier.

Safety marshals who were monitoring the competition raced to the scene of the crash and emergency services were alerted but the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was removed to Cork University Hospital where a postmortem will take on Monday.

Gardaí are also hoping that a technical examination of the modified hatchback by a Garda PSV inspector will establish if the car was suffering from any mechanical fault that might have led to the crash.

Gardaí also preserved the scene of the crash on the specialist track to allow a Forensic Crash Investigator to investigate the collision to see if they can establish what caused the collision.

It’s understood that there were several hundred spectators at the motorsport event and gardaí have begun taking statements from the organisers including the safety marshals who were on duty at the time.

Gardaí are also appealing for other witnesses to come forward and have asked anyone who was attending the event between 3pm and 4pm and may have camera footage to contact them.

Anyone who can assist gardaí with information or camera footage is asked to contact Bandon Garda station on (023) 8852200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Cork Autograss Racing Club was formed in 1998 by members of the west Cork Hot Rod Club and the club has raced since at the Castletownkenneigh track which they have developed.

The track, which is located approximately five kilometres northwest of the village of Enniskeane underwent a major expansion in 2010 and is part of a sports complex shared with other sports.