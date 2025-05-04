Eight officers injured and three people arrested after Irish Cup final disorder

Items were thrown at police and at least eight officers were injured. Photograph: PA Wire

Eight police officers were injured and three people arrested during disorder after the Irish Cup Final on Saturday, police have said.

Items were thrown at officers following the match between Cliftonville and Dungannon Swifts at Windsor Park stadium in Belfast.

Two people were arrested for disorderly behaviour and a juvenile was detained for possession of a flare after the Swifts won their first Irish Cup in a 4-3 penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Belfast chief inspector Mark Conway said: “Whilst the majority of football fans attending yesterday’s Irish Cup Final behaved in a peaceful manner, a small minority chose to engage in criminal activity, resulting in public disorder in the vicinity of Broadway Roundabout at approximately 5.30pm.

“Items were thrown at police and at least eight officers were injured during the course of the policing operation, although all remained on duty.

“Police remained in the area to monitor the situation and prevent any further escalation.

“Five cautions were also issued for possession of fireworks and will be followed up with reports to the Public Prosecution service.

“The vast majority of fans were there to enjoy the match, however we will not tolerate disruption, disorder or criminal behaviour of any kind.

“As always we will continue to work with football clubs to address any criminal activity linked to people attending matches and ensure that supporters are kept safe.”

Meanwhile, a man has been arrested after a teenager was stabbed at the Glenavon Football and Athletic Club in Lurgan, police said.

Police received a report of a stabbing incident in the early hours of Sunday.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody.

A PSNI detective sergeant said: “We received a report of a stabbing just after midnight this morning.

“An 18-year-old man was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment to serious head injuries.

“We know there were a lot of people in the club around the time of the incident, so we are asking for anyone who might have information that could help us with our inquiries to call police on 101.”

Reports can also be made online via psni.police.uk/report or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. - PA