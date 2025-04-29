Ireland weather: Met Éireann forecasts ‘warmer than normal’ temperatures

Relaxing with a book during the good weather in St Stephen's Green in Dublin on Monday. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Highs of 22 degrees are expected this week as temperatures are set to continue to climb before a drop in the lead up to the bank holiday weekend, according to Met Éireann.

High temperatures akin to summer heat in recent days are set to rise further until Thursday, though after this conditions will remain somewhat favourable.

That is according to Aoife Kealy, a meteorologist at Met Éireann, who described the recent temperatures as “warmer than normal”. Although temperatures are set to drop conditions will remain mostly dry and settled throughout, lowering to highs of 15 to 19 degrees, according to projections.

“It’s going to feel quite warm. It’s going to continue that way for Tuesday and Wednesday, but we are going to see the temperatures drop on Thursday, and into the bank holiday weekend,” Ms Kealy said.

READ MORE

The summer-like conditions in recent days are due to a spell of high pressure which is currently bringing a southeasterly airflow over the country, pulling in warm air from the Continent, Ms Kealy said.

Noting that the highest temperature ever recorded in April was 25.8 degrees in 1984, Ms Kealy said provisional data shows a high of almost 20 degrees recorded on Monday in Phoenix Park.

“We have seen temperatures get up to the mid-20s before but it is definitely warmer than normal,” she said, adding: “They’re a good bit above average. At this time of year you might generally see temperatures of 13 or 14 degrees.”

However, while the high pressure currently causing temperatures to rise is set to continue over the coming days, it is due to shift on Thursday, making way for a more northerly airflow and bringing cooler temperatures as a result.

Despite an expected drop in temperatures on Thursday, however, conditions are set to remain largely pleasant throughout the bank holiday weekend thanks to the high pressure that is due to linger, Ms Kealy said.

“The temperatures are still going to be, at the very least, normal, and possibly into the high teens at some places over the weekend. It’s not going to be cold by any means, but it might not be as warm as we’ll see in the next couple of days, which will hit the low 20s.”

Highs of between 15 and 19 degrees are expected on Thursday, which is set to be a cloudier day overall with a few light showers alongside some sunny breaks.

Cloudy conditions are expected to continue on Friday with some light showers possible and highs of 13 to 17 degrees. Thereafter small amounts of rain “if any” are possible during the bank holiday weekend, with daytime temperatures looking set to climb into the high teens or low 20s after Friday, according to the forecaster.