Shared Island: Cross-border co-operation should be expanded, ESRI report concludes

The Belfast Agreement, signed on Good Friday, 1998, established a framework for formal cross-border co-operation on the island of Ireland, creating six North-South bodies under the North South Ministerial Council.

Cross-border co-operation in key areas identified by the Belfast Agreement has not met its full potential, according to a report.

The latest ESRI-Shared Island report also identifies a number of areas around employment, childcare, and education.

The latest report states: “Despite successes in a co-operative approach to tourism, progress in other strategic areas such as education, health, agriculture, and the environment has not met its full potential.”

It argues there are advantages to “substantially upscaling North-South co-operation” in these existing strategic areas and expanding the remit of collaboration to skills provision, foreign direct investment, labour market access and energy security.

The report identifies areas with policy implications, including much higher rates of early school leaving in Northern Ireland having consequences for access and quality of employment, as well as productivity.

There are also differences in take-up of post-secondary qualifications, showing the “potential to develop further education and training in Northern Ireland as a route to employment”.

The report says there is potential for mutual policy learning around the targeting of local areas or schools as a basis for addressing educational disadvantage, as inequality in this area has knock-on consequences for adult life changes including employment and health.

There is a need for workforce development in healthcare and housing supply in both jurisdictions, the authors state.

There are similar challenges in the “gendered nature of care” and impacts on employment, with a need for continuing expansion of early years and after-school care on both sides of the Border.

“Lone mothers face particular challenges in accessing high-quality employment in both Ireland and Northern Ireland, suggesting the need for appropriate education and training supports as well as childcare.”

The latest ESRI report is a synthesis of 15 previous publications under the four-year work programme conducted for the Government’s Shared Island Unit.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is scheduled to launch the report at an event in Dublin City Centre on Monday where he will deliver a keynote address.

Other key findings of the report include a widening gap in disposable household income between Ireland and Northern Ireland, at 18.3 per cent higher in the Republic in 2018.

Education participation rates are higher south of the Border across nearly all age groups, while early school leaving is more common in Northern Ireland.

Life expectancy at birth is two years higher in the Republic than in Northern Ireland, reflecting overall differences in welfare and living standards.

Women with children are less likely to be in paid employment than men in both jurisdictions, with higher rates of part-time work and low pay among women.

Market income inequality before taxes and benefits is lower in Northern Ireland. In the Republica, the tax system is more important in reducing inequality while in Northern Ireland, means-tested benefits play a stronger role.

Overall, inequality in disposable income after tax and transfers is very similar in both jurisdiction.

Child income poverty rates are higher in Northern Ireland, while child material deprivation is somewhat higher in the Republic.

Housing costs represent around 20 per cent of disposable income in both regions, with more extreme boom and bust cycles in the Republic. - PA