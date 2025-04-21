Investigation launched after Donegal church gutted by fire

St Mary's Church in Derrybeg, which was gutted by a fire in the early hours of Monday morning. Photograph: Pearse Doherty/X

An investigation has been launched after a Co Donegal church was gutted by a fire overnight.

Firefighters and gardaí were alerted shortly after 4am on Monday to the fire St Mary’s Church in Derrybeg, a Garda spokeswoman said.

No injuries have been reported, and enquiries are ongoing, she said.

The huge blaze could be seen from kilometres away.

The church was officially blessed on its opening in 1972 by then bishop of Raphoe Anthony McFeely.

The octagonal-shaped building was designed by Carr & Company Architects and built by Joseph McMenamin & Sons, both from Ballybofey.

Monsignor Kevin Gillespie, who celebrated his first mass in the church, said he is “heartbroken” by the news of the fire.

Msgr Gillespie, who is docesan adminstrator for the Raphoe Diocese, which encompasses Gaoth Dobhair, said parish priest Fr Briain Ó Fearraigh has the “full support of the community” as he faces this challenge.

“I join with him in thanking the personnel of the fire brigade both in Gaoth Dobhair and from near and far in the county who did their very best to save the building,” he said. He said the priests are “grateful” to An Garda Síochána, “who must now lead the necessary investigations”.

“I think of all the people of Gaoth Dobhair at home and away who will receive this news with great sadness. Séipéal Mhuire has served the parish since 1972, and it is here that the most significant moments of the life of the parish are marked,” he said.

“With God’s help, with our Lady’s intercession, with the support of the community and the hard work of the clergy, a new parish church will rise again in one form or another.”