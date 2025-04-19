Unsettled weather expected to continue over Easter weekend

Parishioners at Bray Head take part in an ecumenical stations of the cross on Good Friday. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Several weather warnings expired on Saturday morning, but the unsettled weather is set to continue over the long Easter weekend.

A status orange rain warning in Co Wicklow that expired on Saturday morning led to localised flooding on the N11 northbound between junctions six and seven outside Bray.

Motorists have been advised to exercise caution and reduce speed in anticipation of travelling through standing water. The Road Safety Authority has urged drivers to slow down and allow a greater braking distance between themselves and the vehicle in front in wet weather.

This is especially important on high speed roads such as dual carriageways and motorways where there is increased danger of aquaplaning, safety experts say.

Antrim and Down remain under status yellow rain warnings until 3pm on Saturday. Yellow rain alerts had been in place for Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Louth, Waterford and Waterford until 6am on Saturday.

Met Éireann predicts it will remain cloudy and wet on Saturday, with outbreaks of rain and the chance of localised flooding.

The rain is expected to become lighter and patchier during the afternoon and evening, with highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in moderate to fresh winds.

It is set to be mostly cloudy on Saturday night, with patchy drizzle along with some areas of mist and fog. Minimum temperatures will range from between five and eight degrees in generally light winds.

Easter egg hunts look likely to take place in poor conditions on Sunday, with showers or longer spells of rain affecting parts of Munster, Connacht and west Ulster. Across east Ulster and Leinster, there is plenty of dry weather forecast with some sunshine, but there is the chance of the odd shower. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees are forecast in moderate southeast breezes.

There are expected to be showery outbreaks of rain across the country on Sunday night.

Patchy rain and drizzle are expected to linger across Ulster and north Leinster for a time on Monday. Elsewhere, there is a mix of sunshine and scattered showers forecast with highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

A sunny start in the north and east is expected on Tuesday, but outbreaks of rain are predicted to spread from the Atlantic to affect southern and western areas.

Rain is forecast to become fairly widespread across the country during the afternoon and evening, but some northern areas may hold dry. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees are forecast with moderate southerly winds.

Current indications suggest Wednesday will be a bright day with sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees are predicted.