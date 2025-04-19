PSNI issue appeal about backpack in search for missing Co Mayo man George Brennan

George Brennan with his blue backpack, which police are looking for. Photograph: PSNI/PA

Police in Northern Ireland have issued an appeal around a blue backpack in their search for missing Mayo man George Brennan.

The 38-year-old was last seen on Wednesday, April 2nd, in Ballycastle, Co Antrim, and his friends and family have not heard from him since.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is assisting An Garda Síochána in their search for Mr Brennan.

While he is missing from Co Mayo in the Republic of Ireland, it is believed he may have links to the Causeway Coast and Glens area, and the mid and east Antrim area.

On Saturday the PSNI made a specific appeal in relation to the location of a blue-coloured backpack which Mr Brennan was seen carrying.

“We would ask that anyone who believes they may have seen this backpack, or who has information as to its whereabouts, get in touch,” they said.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 831 12/04/25.”

Mr Brennan is described as being 6ft 2 in height and 100kg, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He had previously been seen on CCTV in the Spar shop on Moyle Road in Ballycastle on April 2nd.

At that time, he was wearing a black zip-up top, dark jeans, runners and was carrying a blue hiking backpack.

George Brennan from Co Mayo who was last seen on Wednesday, April 2nd. Photograph: PA

Another sighting of him, reported to the PSNI, said he was seen with a backpack hitchhiking at the Lisnakilly roundabout outside Limavady at about 4.45pm on Monday, April 14th.

They said they saw the man get into a white van with writing on the side that was travelling in the direction of Ballykelly.

The family is asking members of the public across the island of Ireland to share Mr Brennan’s photo and appeal widely on social media to help raise awareness. – PA