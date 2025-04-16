Ireland weather: Met Éireann forecasts freezing temperatures to follow heavy rain

Member of the public walking in heavy rain in Dublin in February. Photograph: Collins

A status yellow rain warning will remain in effect for five counties in Northern Ireland until Wednesday night, with a similar alert for five counties in Leinster having now expired.

As the recent run of mostly dry and sunny weather came to an end, Met Éireann forecast heavy and persistent rain and a chance of spot flooding in Dublin, Wexford, Wicklow, Louth and Meath between 9pm on Tuesday and 2pm today.

A similar UK Met Office advisory is in place for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Tyrone and Derry until 9pm.

Temperatures in Dublin are to fall to six degrees on Wednesday, a sharp contrast to the highs of 20 degrees recorded at the weekend.

READ MORE

“The latest runs of the model shows that the rainfall is going to be heavy on Wednesday,” Met Éireann forecaster Liz Walsh said.

“There’s going to be a very wet start in places like Dublin, Kildare and Wicklow and eastern parts of Ulster as well.”

Temperatures are forecast to fall to freezing on Wednesday night with a nip in the air expected over the coming days.

After a mixed day on Thursday, heavy showers are set to return on Friday with rain across the country, though temperatures are expected to be relatively mild.

Ms Walsh said there was a possibility that at least a yellow-level rain warning would be issued for Friday closer to the time.

The Easter bank holiday weekend looks like being more of the same unsettled conditions.

“Friday is definitely very wet. We have low pressure dominating. It’s going to be unsettled. I’d prepare for rain, but hope for the best,” she said.

“The ground is very dry and the rivers are low. The impacts won’t be as bad as it would be if we had saturated soil.”