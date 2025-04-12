Man (30s) on ride-on lawnmower dies in crash with car in Tipperary

The road remained closed for technical examination on Saturday morning, and local diversions were in place. Photograph: Photograph: iStock

A man travelling on a ride-on lawnmower has been killed in a collision with a car in Co Tipperary.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident which occurred on the N76 at Kilcash Cross on Friday at about 9.50pm.

The man (30s) was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a postmortem examination was due to take place.

READ MORE

There were no other injuries reported.

The road remained closed for technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators on Saturday morning, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and were travelling in the area on the N76 between 9.30pm and 10.30pm can contact Clonmel Garda station on (052) 6177640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.