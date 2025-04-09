Ireland weather: sunny with warm temperatures across country

Sunny and warm weather continues this week, with temperatures forecasted to reach close to 20 degrees on several occasions.

On Wednesday temperatures are due to reach 14 to 20 degrees across the country, said Met Éireann.

Any mist and fog patches will clear this morning to leave another dry and sunny day today. It will be coolest near eastern and southern coasts with a light breeze.

Wednesday night will be dry and clear. Some patchy mist and fog developing in light easterly or variable winds. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 6 degrees.

The sunny weather will continue on Thursday, turning a little hazy at times in the afternoon. While most mist and fog patches will quickly clear in the morning some may linger a while longer near coasts. Highest temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees in light variable winds.

Areas of mist and fog will develop overnight on Thursday, with some dense pockets possible. Otherwise remaining clear and dry. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees in light westerly or variable winds

Mist and fog will clear on Friday for most early on but fog may linger near coasts, especially along the south. It will be a dry and sunny day, but duller where fog persists. Highest temperatures will range from 13 to 19 degrees, coolest along all coasts in light southwesterly winds.

Mist and fog will form again on Friday night in what will otherwise be another dry night. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 7 degrees in light southerly or variable winds.

There will be a foggy start in places on Saturday. Another dry day but cloudier than of late, particularly across the west and north. There’ll be some hazy sunny spells elsewhere. Outbreaks of light rain and drizzle will move into parts of the west and north later in the day. Temperatures fall back slightly on Saturday with highs of 12 to 16 degrees in light southwest winds veering northwest by evening.

Outbreaks of rain and drizzle in the west and north will become light and patchy on Saturday evening. Mainly dry elsewhere with some clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in light northwest winds.

A noticeably cooler day with highest temperatures of just 9 to 11 degrees on Sunday. A mix of sunshine and light scattered showers on Sunday in light to moderate westerly winds.

Europe experienced its warmest March since records began, as climate change continues to push temperatures to unprecedented levels, European Union scientists said on Tuesday.

Globally, last month was the planet’s second-warmest March on record – exceeded only by March in 2024, the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said in a monthly bulletin.

March continued a run of extraordinary heat, in which 20 of the last 21 months saw an average global temperature of more than 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial times. Last year was the planet’s hottest on record.