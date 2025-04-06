Man (25) arrested after ‘deliberate’ wildfire forces Co Down residents to flee homes

File photograph from aftermath of previous wildfires in Mourne Mountains. Photograph: Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press

The PSNI has arrested a man (25) in connection with a large gorse fire in the Mourne Mountains they believe was started deliberately.

Supt Norman Haslett said the fire occurred in the Sandbank Road area of Hilltown. He said officers are treating the fire as “deliberate” and described the incident as “reckless”.

The suspect, arrested on suspicion of arson, remains in custody.

Road closures, which were in place overnight, have now been lifted.

The fire forced families to evacuate their homes in Co Down on Saturday night.

The wildfire, near the Mourne Mountains, was declared a major incident.

At the height of operations, 15 fire appliances and more than 100 firefighters worked in difficult conditions and high winds throughout the night to bring the large wildfire under control.

As a precaution a number of residents were evacuated from their homes on the Sandbank and Kilbroney roads, while the fire was brought under control.

Chief fire and rescue officer Aidan Jennings said: “At 5pm on Saturday 5th April, 2025, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service mobilised to a significant wildfire on Sandbank Road, Hilltown.

“At 3am on Sunday, NIFRS began reducing resources at an ongoing wildfire incident on the Sandbank Road, Hilltown.

“The cause of this fire is believed to have been deliberate.”

The fire service said it has received a total of 741 calls to its control centre from midnight on Thursday until late Saturday night.

An Amber warning remains in place for wildfires across Northern Ireland.

“Anyone who engages in this reckless behaviour should carefully consider the consequences of their actions, and will be subject to the full rigour of the law,” Supt Haslett said.

He said the PSNI would like to hear from anyone who may have any relevant dashcam, CCTV or other video footage of the area.

Additional reporting: PA