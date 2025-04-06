Man (18) dies in early morning Portadown crash

A man (18) has died in a car crash in Portadown. The two-vehicle collision occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.

The victim has been named as Morgan Henry (18) from the Tandragee area.

Insp Cherith Adair, from the PSNI’s collision investigation unit, said: “At approximately 1.40am police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Dungannon Road involving a blue BMW 330 and a red Vauxhall Corsa.

“Officers along with colleagues from other emergency services attended but sadly Morgan, the driver of the Corsa, was declared deceased at the scene.

READ MORE

The four occupants of the BMW received medical treatment following the collision. The Dungannon Road was closed for a number of hours but has now reopened.

“Our officers at the collision investigation unit are examining the circumstances of the collision and we would ask anyone who may have witnessed what happened or anyone with CCTV, dashcam or other footage that could assist with our enquiries, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 105 06/04/25,” Insp Adair said.