Motorcyclist (20s) dies in crash on N67 in Co Galway

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A motorcyclist in his 20s has died following a collision with a car in Oranmore, Co Galway.

Shortly after 4pm on Friday, a car and a motorcycle collided on the N67, which runs from east Galway suburbs to Co Clare.

The man riding the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The local coroner has been notified and a postmortem will be arranged at the University Hospital Galway.

Garda forensic investigators examined the scene, and the road later reopened to traffic. No other injuries were reported from the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

They also request that any road users travelling in the area at the time with a dashcam make that footage available to them.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact either the Garda Galway station on 091-538000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111.