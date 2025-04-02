Hoopoes ‘overshoot’ France and land in Ireland and Britain

The hoopoe is a migratory bird frequently seen in Asia and Continental Europe. Photograph: Alamy/PA

Bird watchers have been asked to be on the look out for sightings of the hoopoe, a small brown and black striped bird with a distinctive pointed head, which has made a rare appearance in Ireland in significant numbers in the past fortnight.

The hoopoe is a migratory bird frequently seen in Asia and Continental Europe, where it travels in summer to breed. It flies in an erratic, butterfly-like fashion, raising its spectacular head feathers at will. The Eurasian hoopoe is a medium-sized bird at 25–32cm (9.8-12.6in), with a 44–48cm (17-19in) wingspan.

The nearest place the hoopoes normally settle at this time of year is in northern France but they have been spotted in plentiful numbers in Britain this year and, to a lesser extent, in Ireland in Co Cork, Co Waterford and as far north as Co Louth.

The mass arrival began in mid-March and is thought to involve the biggest numbers of the species on record for that month – certainly for the 21st century – with as many as 80 birds reported in Britain and Ireland between March 17th and 23rd.

READ MORE

According to online publication birdguides.com, most March sightings have been in south-western areas of Britain, with some 25 hoopoes in the south of Ireland and 40 between Devon and Scilly.

On Wednesday alone, however, at least 25 birds were sighted in Co Cork by lunchtime.

The reasons behind the influx are unclear, though consistent high pressure, which is currently giving Ireland summer-like weather, is likely to be a factor.

Niall Hatch of Birdwatch Ireland said the birds appear to have “overshot” their traditional landing places and said it remains to be seen whether they turn back east again in coming days.

[ Avian flu poses a threat to other species - including humans. We must take actionOpens in new window ]

A slight drop in temperatures in week three of this month, forecast by Met Éireann, may encourage the birds back towards Continental Europe.

Mr Hatch said climate change could not be ruled out as a reason for the sudden influx.

The hoopoe tends to nest in holes in trees and Mr Hatch urged anyone who sees the birds, particularly those birds which may be attempting to build a nest, to report the sighting to birdtrack.net.