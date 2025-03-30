Gardaí investigating after elderly man found dead in Cork flat

Gardaí say their investigation will be guided by the results of a postmortem which will be conducted on Monday by a pathologist from the State Pathologist’s Office. Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill/The Irish Times

Gardaí in Cork say that they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of an elderly man in his flat late on Saturday night.

Senior gardaí have requested the services of the State Pathologist’s Office following the discovery of the body of the 78-year-old man in Glenamoy Lawn in Mayfield.

The pensioner, who lived alone, was found unresponsive at around 10pm on Saturday night and he was pronounced dead at the scene before his body was removed to Cork University Hospital.

Gardaí say their investigation will be guided by the results of a postmortem which will be conducted at the CUH morgue on Monday by a pathologist from the State Pathologist’s Office.

Gardaí had been alerted by a neighbour and, once the man’s body was removed to CUH, gardaí cordoned off the scene and preserved the area pending the results of the postmortem.

They have also begun door-to-door inquiries and harvesting of CCTV footage around Glenamoy Lawn and surrounding areas.