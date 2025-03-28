Defence Forces class of 2025 commissioned into an increasingly turbulent world

Sisters Cadet Isobel, Cadet Irene and Lieut Anna Kellegher before the commissioning ceremony of the 100th cadet class and the 12th potential officers class at the Defence Forces training centre, in Curragh, Co Kildare, on Friday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The 100th cadet class in the history of the Irish Defence Forces is entering a period of global uncertainty that few of any of its predecessors have faced.

The realisation that Europe can no longer fall back on the US security umbrella has led to all European nations, even neutral ones such as Ireland, to prepare for potentially turbulent years ahead.

The first cadet class was commissioned in 1928.

The commissioning ceremony for the 100th cadet class and the 12th potential officer class (officers promoted through the enlisted ranks) began with bright sunshine at the parade ground in Pearse Barracks, Curragh Camp, in Co Kildare, and ended with a shower of hailstones which send the newly commissioned officers and their families scurrying for shelter.

READ MORE

The cadet class underwent 17 months of tough training to get to this stage while many of the potential officer class have been in the Defence Forces for decades.

The realisation that it is becoming an increasingly dangerous world will not have been lost on Second Lieutenant Christopher McCloskey (25) from Derry City, who is a first cousin of Private Seán Rooney, who was killed in the Lebanon in December 2022.

Lieut McCloskey said his cousin helped him to get into the Defence Forces. “He gave me a lot of advice to on how best to get in here and how to conduct myself,” he said.

“I’m always thinking about him. I just know that he would be proud. I know that my family are very proud. So obviously, peacekeeping is a massively important role in the world today. Ireland has a long streak of peacekeeping missions across the world.”

Husband and wife Sgt Dave Connaughton and Capt Kira Connaughton with their daughters, Molly (8) and Fiadh (6) after Capt Connaughton was commissioned at the Defence Forces ceremony at the Curragh on Friday. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

Lieut Zyad Mohamed (23) is from Finglas, but his family is originally from Egypt. He is proud to represent the country where he was born and raised.

“I have been here 18 months. It was a job opportunity that was completely unique. I have been here 18 months and I still haven’t felt I was in a job,” he said. “Every day is different and I fell in love with it. There was highs and lows, but it has made me a better person all round.”

Eight women were among the class of 2025. Second Lieutenant Irene Kellegher from Liscarroll, Co Cork, who was part of the cadet class, is one of three sisters currently serving in the Defence Forces.

Captain Jackie Kelly was there with her six-year-old daughter Lucy. She has 20 years service in the Defence Forces. “It is great to finally get here. I have thought about it for while,” she said of her promotion. She is married to Comdt Karen O’Sullivan and the couple have two children.

Lieut Shane Curran was commissioned after 20 years in the Defence Forces. His wife, Private Aoife Curran, is also in the Defence Forces. They met through a dating website. “It just happened that we were both in the Defence Forces,” she said.

Lieut Curran said the changing world situation has highlighted the importance of the Defence Forces “with continued investment and recruitment improving, things will become a lot better in the future.”

Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Simon Harris inspects the guard at the Defence Forces commissioning ceremony at the Curragh on Friday. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Speaking at the ceremony, Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Simon Harris admitted that Ireland was “lagging behind” in terms of defence spending internationally and that such an approach could not continue.

He said Ireland would commit to Level of Ambition 3 (LOA3), the highest level of ambition as set out by the Commission on the Defence Forces, which reported three years ago. This will see an expanded Army, the establishment of a fleet of modern armoured vehicles for the Army, a military intelligence school and a corps of 300 troops dedicated to cybersecurity.

It will also lead to a 12-ship Naval Service capable of offensive operations and a fleet of fighter aircraft.

Ireland has been repeated criticised internationally for spending just 0.2 per cent of its GDP on defence, the lowest amount in the OECD.

Mr Harris said he was not “prepared to stand back and see Ireland lagging behind when it comes to defence spending”.

“We must invest more in our personnel; but also in our capabilities so as to ensure we can do things like protect our critical undersea infrastructure or counter cyber and hybrid threats.”