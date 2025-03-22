Colm Brophy: ‘Not only does Conor McGregor not speak for us, he doesn’t speak the truth’

In the week when Conor McGregor stood at the White House podium and declared “illegal immigration” was “running ravage” in Ireland, Minister of State for Migration Colm Brophy gives his first comprehensive interview, since his appointment to the role, on the Government’s approach to immigration.

Last week, Conor McGregor said Ireland was “at the cusp of potentially losing its Irishness” due to “illegal immigration” “running ravage”. How concerned are you about McGregor, and similar far-right agitators, spreading this inaccurate immigration rhetoric?

These were appalling comments. It’s very important Ireland’s political and civil society leadership do not let this type of false narrative go unchallenged. Not only does he not speak for us, he doesn’t speak the truth.

Conor McGregor has, unfortunately, an ability to generate publicity for himself. But I think the people of Ireland know unequivocally who he really is.

McGregor has suggested he might contest the upcoming presidential election. How would you respond if he runs?

I’m hopeful he will not run – he needs to be nominated by at least 20 members of the Oireachtas or four local authorities. If he does run, I would call him out on his lies and say he does not speak for the vast majority of people in our country.

We’ve had candidates who ran at local and national level in elections with viewpoints which I would absolutely disagree with, and they must be challenged at every opportunity.

How concerned are you about the trend of violent protests and criminality led by anti-immigration, far-right activists?

There’s a real imperative on the political leadership not to accept the far-right agenda in any way, shape or form. It’s one of the reasons having a better asylum system is important – it takes away the oxygen from far-right groups in terms of false narratives.

We, as the political centre, have to recognise that communities have genuine concerns. But at the same time, we must not tolerate the exploitation of these genuine concerns by unrepresentative groups who are promoting a political agenda. They exploit, and latch on to, communities’ fears.

Is there a danger of Government policy pandering to these far-right elements and being swayed by local agitation?

It’s regrettable that when we talk about having a firm, fair and effective asylum system, you’re seen as wanting to pander to the far-right element. Far from it. I believe by having the system that works properly, you take the oxygen away from groups like the far right to be able to exploit it.

They want an ineffective system that enables them to continue to peddle their tropes and lies. That’s why we need a system that people believe in, and buy in to, from both sides: the community and those entering the asylum system.

What about concerns that the Government’s firm but fair approach will take away from the humanitarian element of supporting refugees?

A firm, fair and effective system works faster, and therefore delivers results for everyone. It means vulnerable people who are genuinely seeking international protection will be given an answer quickly. That’s better for them and better for us, rather than a system which ends up with people lost in limbo for long periods of time and which becomes an unfair cost to the Irish taxpayer. It’s a win for people in the process and society at large.

Last year the Government stopped opening new IPAS (International Protection Accommodation Services) centres in certain parts of the country because of “local and political feedback”. How do you plan to address the myriad difficulties in securing asylum seeker housing?

I want to focus on acquiring State-owned facilities which will ramp up accommodation considerably. We’ve had over 100 expressions of interest in [State-run] facilities.

This will reduce costs and take us out of the situation where we find ourselves now – looking for IPAS centres all the time. This impacts communities and society at large.

What about reports that Government is in discussion to buy Citywest hotel in Saggart, Co Dublin?

Citywest is an important facility in terms of the migration system and there’s excellent work being carried out by staff and volunteers there. But it wouldn’t be appropriate for me to comment.

What about the legal challenges that have been taken against IPAS centres in places like Athlone and Thornton Hall in north Dublin?

I can’t comment specifically on an individual legal challenge but we live in a country where the rule of law predominates and people have a right to challenge us. It’s up to us, as Government, to push (for IPAS centres) in a way that’s absolutely compliant with the law. And if somebody challenges that, we robustly defend it and accept the outcome. That’s how our system works.

The State spent more than €1.9 billion on IPAS and Ukrainian refugee housing in 2024. How much will you cut spending in 2025?

The costs are unacceptably high and we must bring them down. It’s about trying to ensure we have much better value for money for the taxpayer. By moving to State-owned facilities, I’m hoping costs will reduce in the coming 12 months.

The EU migration pact, which comes into force in June 2026, will create a more streamlined process which should result in fewer numbers overall in the Irish system.

What about the 5,300 people with refugee status and leave to remain who are unable to leave IPAS and secure private accommodation due to the housing crisis?

This is something that will absolutely be on my agenda. I believe these people want to get out of IPAS and live like everyone else in their own accommodation. We have a bottleneck at either end and we need to create a transition path, through engagement with local authorities, that gets people working and living in the community.

That benefits people who are in the system, because it gives them much greater certainty and quicker decision-making. And it makes the whole system work fairer for everybody.

The Department of Justice has issued a record 890 deportation orders so far this year. However, the Government is still struggling to quantify how many people leave the State voluntarily. How can this be improved?

I want to implement a system which records when people who have gone through the system are leaving. We check people coming in but we don’t have a rigid system of checking when people move out. And that distorts numbers and information. We can’t 100 per cent capture information on every last person who comes in and out, but we need a system that captures far more data.

Last October, the Government launched a public information campaign on migration. However, most people remain unaware these resources exist. How will you make clear, unbiased information on migration easily accessible to the general public?

We will absolutely run a more effective information campaign. It’s really important people know most migrants are working, paying their taxes and making an incredible contribution to Ireland. These are the people caring for your parents, working in the hospitals, working in key jobs across various sectors.

In the past, we were the people leaving, travelling abroad to find work, and we need to remember that. It needs to be part of the narrative of how we look at migration. The new Ireland has really benefited the vast majority of Irish people. We now have a country where people want to come here to live and work. And that is a definition of a success.

(Edited for brevity)