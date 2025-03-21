Ireland’s oldest person dies at home in Donegal

Ruby Druce, Ireland’s oldest person has died age 109 years old, pictured at home in Castlefin in Co Donegal. Photograph: Joe Dunne

Ireland’s oldest person has died at home in Co Donegal.

Ruby Druce, who was 109 years old, died peacefully yesterday evening at her niece Carmel’s home in Castlefinn.

Born in 1915, Mrs Druce lived life to the full and even had a party with cake for her 109th birthday on new year’s eve.

She became known as Ireland’s oldest living person last August following the passing of Galway woman Phyllis Furness, who was also aged 109.

READ MORE

[ ‘She lived on her own until she was 98’: Meet Ireland’s oldest womanOpens in new window ]

However, Ruby never liked to be reminded of her increasing years and shrugged off any mention of her amazing years.

A non-smoker and tee-totaller, she only ever had one sip of poitín and that was for medicinal purposes when she had a bad cold.

Mrs Druce lived through two world wars and also two pandemics, even contracting the Spanish flu and then Covid in 2023.

The eldest of five children, she was born Ruby Crawford to mother and father Elizabeth and George.

She worked from the age of just 14 years at Porter’s Shirt Factory where she spent 48 years.

She married Jim Druce in 1956, but Jim sadly died 14 years later.

Ruby had many loves in her life outside of her family and singer Daniel O’Donnell was one of them and was delighted when he and his wife Majella paid her a surprise visit in May last year.

In 2019, Ruby decided she would like to go to the cinema at the ripe of age of 103 years to see Downton Abbey. It marked a gap of almost 80 years since she had been to the cinema as she recalled last cycling to the cinema in 1944.

Never one to turn down an invitation, Ruby obliged by performing the official switch-on of the Castlefinn Christmas lights in 2022.

Last year Ruby also lost her beloved niece, Margo Butler, who had cared for her in Letterkenny for 10 years.

Following Margo’s passing, Ruby moved back to Castlefinn to live with her niece Carmel Martin.

Ruby is survived by a wide circle of nieces, one nephew, grand nieces and nephews and great grand nieces and nephews.

Ruby will be waked at the home of her niece, Carmel Harran, in Castlefinn on Friday and Saturday.

Her funeral will take place on Sunday, 23rd March, at 12pm in St. Mary’s Church, Castlefinn.