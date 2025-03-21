Ireland weather: Met Éireann issues status yellow rain warning for ten counties, including whole of Munster

A status yellow weather warning is in place for 10 counties. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rain warning for the south of the country as well as part of the west.

The alert covers counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Galway and the whole of Munster.

Met Éireann said there will be heavy rain and some thundery downpours that could result in spot flooding.

The warning will be in effect until 2pm tomorrow.

A marine warning is also in place for small craft from Fair Head to Wicklow Head to Mizen Head

Met Éireann said east to southeast winds will occasionally reach force 6.